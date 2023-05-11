NCP Leader Jayant Patil Summoned By ED On May 12 In IL&FS Scam Case

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

The Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday, May 12, as per the ED sources.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). The agency is investigating financial details of the shareholding pattern, profits, and investment into the controversial Kohinoor square project.