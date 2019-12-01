NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Talks About The Aarey Protest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has demanded to remove all charges on the students who protested the tree felling for the construction of car shed in Aarey colony. The NCP leader praised BJP for withdrawing its candidature for the Maharashtra Assembly speaker's post. A speaker who could be from any party is always neutral in his conduct and hence there shouldn't be any politics or fight over the post and BJP has set a good example in front of the nation by withdrawing its candidature, said Awhad.