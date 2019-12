Nationalist Congress Party's Mumbai chief Nawab Malik slammed Uttar Pradesh government over the horrific Unnao rape case. He also expressed displeasure over the police encounter of all four Hyderbad rape and murder culprits. The victim of the Unnao case who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the police shot dead all four culprits of the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in an encounter.