NCP leader Supriya Sule voiced discontent over the government not standing with Delhi's common man. While talking about the student protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the violence that followed, she has asked for the necessity to probe an inquiry for police lathi-charge.

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, etc. have been protesting against the CAA in New Delhi. The protest faced many violent turns with buses set on fire, police lathi-charging, and stone-pelting.