NCP Links Nawab Malik's Arrest In D-gang Case To UP Elections, Claims BJP Is 'saving Face'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for his alleged connection in a money laundering case and with the underworld. In the aftermath, NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav has issued his first statement regarding the state Minority Affairs Minister's arrest. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Shrivastav defended his party member and condemned ED for taking Malik into custody.

In his address, Shrivastav alleged that Malik was being harassed by the Central government for the last three months and labelled the latter's actions as 'shameful'. He even pointed out that his arrest comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections alleging that "they" (BJP leaders) just want to save their face.

When asked about his response to the arrest, Shrivastav said, "Our response is very clear. The Central government is doing injustice and without any facts and reality, they have attacked Nawab Malik Saab.'' Further targeting the Central government, the NCP spokesperson said, "The ED is working like a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is very shameful. Nawab Malik was constantly saying that ED is following him and...he was saying this for the last three months. We condemn the action of ED."

Malik has been arrested on serious charges that include the minister being involved in Hawala transactions of money linked to extortion, drug trafficking, and the sale of real estate in several parts of Maharashtra. Countering these allegations, Shrivastav said that none of the said transactions comes under money laundering. "There is nothing hidden, nothing hanky-panky, it is very clear." He even alleged that BJP wants to defame the Maharashtra Government and added that the NCP condemns ED's action.

Nawab Malik to step down from the cabinet

In the wake of his arrest, Nawab Malik will step down as the cabinet minister and will submit his resignation to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Republic Media Network has learnt that CM Thackeray would also chair a meeting at 5 pm today, February 23, to discuss Malik's arrest.

