NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad Arrested In 2020 Engineer Kidnap & Assault Case; Gets Bail

In a major development, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping and assault case of 40-year old civil engineer Anant Karmuse. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA appeared before the Vartak Nagar Police Station to recorded his statement in connection with the case.

He was then produced before the Thane sessions court and was granted bail within minutes of his arrest. The Magistrate released him on bail bond of 10,000/-cash and one surety.

The case pertains to the alleged kidnapping and assault of Karmuse, a resident of Thane, in 2020. The engineer alleged that some cops took him to Awhad’s bungalow the night of 5 April, where he was 'brutally thrashed with belt and bamboo stick' in the minister’s presence for allegedly posting a morphed picture of Awhad on Facebook.

A case was later registered at the Vartak Nagar police station under section 365, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 324, and 506 (2) of the IPC against Awhad for “misusing police”. However, the minister was not arrested in the case until today.

'Was beaten until the stick broke:' Anant Karmuse

Speaking to Republic TV last year about the incident Anant Karmuse had said, “The alleged incident took place on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to light diyas or torch to show a collective resolve against Coronavirus. I had posted a photo morphed with Awhad's face and a lit-up match stick with a caption, 'I protest against the person who has edited the photo,'" he admitted.

"On the same night, two policemen came to my house and took me to Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow. Eight to ten goons were already present there and they thrashed me with lathis, belt, and bamboos until the stick broke, in front of the ministers and police personnel,” added Karmuse.

Following the incident, Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Karmuse's post and said, "Do you support this pervert? Will you tolerate this done against you or your family member? I don't support lawlessness."

BJP demands Awhad's removal

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Awhad's removal from the state cabinet for allegedly assaulting the engineer. “This is a serious incident where private bodyguards of a minister beat up a civilian by bringing him to his home. The minister was present when the man was being thrashed,” the former CM had said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has now demanded “immediate sacking” of the Housing minister from the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Following his arrest and subsequent bail on Thursday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded his removal.