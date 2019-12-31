NCP MLA Lays Bare Discontent Over Cabinet Expansion; But Takes A U-turn On His Resignation

In a huge sigh of relief for NCP on December 31, Prakash Solanke– the legislator from Majalgaon constituency has decided not to resign. This comes after his long meeting with senior leaders of the party such as Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and Dhananjay Munde. Earlier, Solanke had decided to submit his resignation as an MLA and stay away from politics.

'The party should render me justice'

However, he admitted that he was primarily disappointed owing to being left out of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. According to him, the appeal of the workers from his assembly constituency and talks with senior leaders made him change his mind. Moreover, Solanke stated that he was withdrawing his resignation on the instructions of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Prakash Solanke remarked, “Day before yesterday, there was Cabinet expansion. This is my fourth term. My stance was that the party should render me justice. There was a bit of disappointment resulting from this. After thinking about the political situation in two days, I had reached the conclusion that I have to retire from politics and tender my resignation as an MLA. But the workers in my assembly constituency came to meet me from yesterday onwards." "They appealed to me that I should not take any decision in haste. Today, whether it is Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar or Dhananjay Munde, we held discussions for two to two and a half hours. And I am satisfied after the talks. And that’s why I have taken the decision not to resign. I have talked to honourable Sharad Pawar on the phone. I am withdrawing my resignation on his instructions", he added.

Cabinet expansion woes

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde, Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya. Following this, there were multiple reports of legislators being disgruntled in NCP, Sena, and Congress.

