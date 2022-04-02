NCP MP Supriya Sule Moves Private Member's Bill To Legalise Same-sex Marriage In India

In a significant development, NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule introduced a private member's bill in Lok Sabha on Friday to legalise same-sex marriage. The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to amend the Special Marriage Act, 1954, to allow the solemnization of marriage between two persons of the same sex. However, the bill stipulates that this will be applicable to men and women who have completed 21 and 18 years of age respectively. Moreover, it aims at amending sections 15, 22, 23 and 27 of the original law to insert a gender-neutral term- 'spouse' instead of husband and wife.

Maintaining that this bill focuses on providing equal marriage rights to LGBTQIA+ individuals, Sule commented, "In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down an archaic, draconian legislation of the Indian Penal Code, namely Section 377. Through this landmark judgment, Navtej Singh Johar v Union of India, homosexuality was effectively decriminalised. While this was a much-needed, progressive leap forward, LGBTQIA+ individuals still face discrimination and social stigma within society". According to her, legal recognition of LGBTQIA+ couples will ensure that Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution are upheld.

Introduced The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill (2022) in the Parliament aims to provide Equal Marriage rights to #LGBTQIA+ individuals. pic.twitter.com/B7ww9XJ6sL — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 1, 2022

Centre opposes same-sex marriage

The introduction of this bill comes at a juncture when the Delhi High Court is hearing multiple petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages. In its counter-affidavit filed in February last year, the Centre sought the dismissal of these pleas citing that marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any statutory or personal laws. It also argued that a decision on legalising same-sex marriages has to be taken by the Parliament.

The counter-affidavit read, "Relationships can be governed, regulated, permitted or proscribed only by a law made by the competent legislature. The acceptance of the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws". Defining marriage as a "solemn institution between a biological man and a biological woman", as per Black's Law dictionary, the Centre pointed out that SC's 2018 verdict had merely 'decriminalized a particular human behaviour' and not legitimised the conduct in question.