NCP Reiterates Shiv Sena's 'We Are 162' Claim, Dares BJP 'to Watch'

After Sanjay Raut claimed that all the 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were together and would make an appearance at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening, NCP showed its support to its allies. NCP Spokesperson Clyde Crasto, taking to Twitter on Monday, November 25, asked the BJP to watch their show of strength. He wrote, "Hey BJP, I am sure you will be watching, make sure you do because 'We are all One and Together', We are 162."

Hey #BJP, i am sure you will be watching, make sure you do because 'We are all One and Together',

We are 162.#MaharashtraPolitics https://t.co/AZRvUqG9H0 — Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) November 25, 2019

Sanjay Raut also invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself. Have a look at Sanjay Raut's tweet:

We are all one and together , watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm , come and watch yourself @maha_governor pic.twitter.com/hUSS4KoS7B — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 25, 2019

Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 26, at 10.30 am will rule on petitions challenging the BJP forming a government in Maharashtra, reserving its judgment after hearing arguments by lawyers of the central government and the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine. The three parties argued that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis doesn’t have the numbers to be Chief Minister, taking their fight separately to Parliament.

Fadnavis takes charge as CM

Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, November 25, took charge at Mantralaya as the Maharashtra Chief Minister of the State amidst Supreme Court hearing. Earlier CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary, at Vidhan Bhawan. After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle in Maharashtra

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won a majority in the October 21 elections, results for which were declared on October 24. However, the Sena exited the alliance after a dispute over power-sharing and sought to put together a coalition with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress. Fadnavis was sworn in on November 23 with the support of NCP lawmakers led by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, in a huge surprise.

