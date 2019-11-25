Why NCP-Cong-Sena's Show Of Strength May Have Little Bearing On The Fate Of Maha Govt

On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. On Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut invited the Governor to visit the hotel and ascertain the numbers for himself. On this occasion, all the MLAs took an oath pledging loyalty to the alliance. However, irrespective of such an ‘oath’ being taken and the presence of a majority of the 288 MLAs, it may have no bearing on the fate of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Read: Maharashtra LIVE Updates:Sena, NCP & Congress MLAs Take 'oath' Post Their Show Of Strength

The SR Bommai judgment

The 1994 SR Bommai judgment of the SC makes it abundantly clear the floor of the House is the only place to determine whether the government has lost the confidence of the House. It stated that the Legislative Assembly represented the will of the people. Thus, the NCP-Congress-Sena alliance will have to prove on the floor of the House that they indeed enjoy the support of a majority of the MLAs.

The judgment read, “If only one keeps in mind the democratic principle underlying the Constitution and the fact that it is the Legislative Assembly that represents the will of the people and not the Governor the position would be clear beyond any doubt.” It also adds, “In our opinion, wherever a doubt arises whether the Council of Ministers has lost the confidence of the House, the only way of testing it is on the floor of the House except in an extraordinary situation where because of all-pervasive violence, the Governor comes to the conclusion and records the same in his report that for the reasons mentioned by him, a free vote is not possible in the House.”

Read: Now, Congress Threatens To Skip PM Modi's Address In Lok Sabha: Sources

Contradictory numbers

The opposition alliance has quoted contradictory numbers at various places. While their counsels tried submitting signed affidavits of 154 MLAs in the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, they claimed the strength of 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. Similarly, the resolution to sack Ajit Pawar as the legislative party leader did not have the assent of all the NCP MLAs. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar has claimed that all the NCP MLAs have consented to be a part of the government. This casts aspersion whether the opposition can muster its strength on the floor of the House.

Read: Congress Unsparing On Fadnavis & Pawar After SC Hearing; Reveals Breakup Of '154 MLAs'

The power of issuing a whip

Another crucial factor that cannot be overlooked is the role of the legislative party leader. While the NCP has named Jayant Patil as the new legislative party leader, it is yet to be seen whether the change will be accepted by the speaker of the Assembly. A legislative party leader can issue a whip directing the party MLAs to vote for or against the government. As Ajit Pawar has not been suspended by the NCP yet, the possibility of two leaders issuing whips cannot be ruled out. This might create confusion within the ranks of NCP as a refusal to abide by the party whip can result in disqualification. In such a scenario, the loyalty of the legislators will be truly tested.

Read: Maha Political Thriller's 'Twist Will Be In The Last Act, But Who Wrote It?' Asks Arnab