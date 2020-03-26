The Debate
NCP Slams Centre For Neglecting Urban Poor & Unorganised Sector In COVID-19 Relief Package

General News

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik contended that the Centre’s COVID-19 financial package of Rs.1.7 lakh crore had neglected the urban poor and unorganised sector

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minorities Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday contended that the Centre’s COVID-19 financial package had neglected the urban poor and unorganised sector. He opined that the EMIs on loans taken for home, small businesses, autorickshaws, etc. should be deferred by three months. Moreover, he urged the Reserve Bank of India to instruct the banks for rescheduling these payments. Malik called upon the Centre to address these concerns.  

Read: MASSIVE: FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package; Details Here

Read: IMPORTANT: Here's The DBT Cash-transfer Portion Of Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Covid Package

Financial package announced

Currently, there are 593 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13 individuals have died due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for three weeks. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled measures to ease the woes of the consumers and the corporate sector.

This included extending the last date to file IT returns and composition returns to June 30, making customs clearance an essential service, relaxing the mandatory requirement of board meetings for a period of 60 days and so forth. She followed this up on Thursday by unveiling a financial package worth Rs.1.7 lakh crore to address the needs of the migrant workers, urban and rural poor, women, specially-abled people, and farmers. Some of the key announcements are providing an insurance cover of 50 lakh rupees for health professionals, an increase in MNREGA wages, direct cash transfer to farmers, poor widows, poor senior citizens, and free gas cylinders to BPL families for the next three months. 

Read: 'Coronavirus Does Not Spread Through Mosquitoes': Health Ministry On Big B's Fly Anecdote

Read: P Chidambaram Offers Guarded Welcome To Centre's COVID-19 Package, Calls For New Plan

First Published:
COMMENT
