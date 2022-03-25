NCP Slams Centre's Decision To Tax Cryptocurrency; 'Why Not Ban It If Illegal?'

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday asked why the Central government was deciding against banning cryptocurrencies. Raising the question of why the government continues to support digital currency, Sule ridiculed the Finance Ministry's decision to tax cryptocurrencies. Earlier, the NCP leader had raised a similar question and had urged the Centre to pass a bill banning subjects like crypto and the dark web.

Notably, Supriya Sule was speaking in the Lok Sabha when she raised questions against the Centre's decision to not ban cryptocurrency. “Why is the central govt not banning crypto if it is not good?” the NCP leader asked. “The government should take strong action on crypto if they are telling that it is bad,” she further added.

Furthermore, the MP dismissed the government's decision to impose a tax on the digital tender. “What will happen by imposing 30 per cent tax? It sounds like a banana republic to impose a tax on something which is not legal,” Sule said taking a dig at the Finance Ministry decision.

"Is bitcoin legal or not?": Supreme Court asks Centre

Amid speculations surrounding the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, the Supreme Court on Friday, February 25, questioned the Centre to clear its stance on whether the same is legal. In the long-pending case of the alleged GainBitcoin scam, the Apex Court was hearing the petition by Ajay Bhardwaj seeking to quash the case against him while the bench emphasised the Centre's take on cryptocurrency is required to be unclouded.

A division bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant asked the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to clarify the doubt while hearing a petition by an accused in the GainBitcoin scam. "Is it illegal or not. You have to make your stand clear," the bench told the ASG while they agreed to throw light on the subject.

The Supreme Court's query held relevance as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 11, had stated that the government has sovereign right to tax profit made from cryptocurrency transactions, and the decision on banning or not banning will be taken based on feedback from consultations. Replying to the general discussion on Union Budget, Sithraman had said, "I am not going to legalise it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently, when consultations give me input". Speaking about the profit emanating from virtual transactions in cryptocurrencies, she had stated that, "(Whether it is) legitimate or illegitimate, it is a different question, but I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax".

Image: ANI/ UNSPLASH/ PTI