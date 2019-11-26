NCP Workers Hail Sharad Pawar As The 'only Tiger' In Maharashtra

NCP workers on Tuesday, November 26, hailed its party supremo Sharad Pawar and leader Ajit Pawar after the latter resigned from its Deputy Chief Minister's position. According to reports, the workers raised slogans like 'There is only one tiger in Maharashtra- Sharad Pawar, Sharad Pawar' and 'Ajit Dada, We Love You'.

In a major political twist, Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have the required numbers. This development came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday.

Raut confirms Uddhav Thackeray to become CM

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, confirmed that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, he added that Uddhav would be the CM for the entire 5-year term. He also claimed that the opposition alliance had established contact with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he was with their camp at this moment. Raut also stated that Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM. According to sources, Uddhav Thackeray will be taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, November 28.

Political developments in Maharashtra

Earlier on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Later, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil in his place. After the election results, BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the CM's post. While BJP had backed out, Sena approached the Congress and the NCP for an alliance. In the elections, BJP had won 105 seats and Sena had won 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, while the Congress won 44 seats.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)