NCPCR Alleges Jharkhand Cops Suppressed Minor Victim Sexually Assaulted In Children's Home

The Jharkhand police allegedly refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) in a case where a child has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a Children's home care staff. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and informed that he is in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi's Children home care and the police has denied filing an FIR "even in the cognizable offense" of child sexual abuse. He also indirectly indicated outside interference by asking "who is pressurizing the police."

Taking to the microblogging site, Priyank Kanoongo said, "Today I am in Ranchi, Jharkhand, here in a children's home, a case of sexual violence with a child by the staff and then suppressing him has come to light. Children's home belongs to the same institution belonging to the same influential former bureaucrat, where children are used in picketing, demonstration, and chaotic activities."

आज राँची झारखंड में हूँ,यहाँ एक चिल्ड्रन होम में बच्चे के साथ स्टाफ़ द्वारा यौन हिंसा व उसके बाद उसको दबाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है।

बालगृह उसी रसूख़दार पूर्व नौकरशाह से ही सम्बंधित संस्था का है जहां बच्चों का उपयोग धरना,प्रदर्शन व अराजक गतिविधियों में करते हैं। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) April 26, 2022

"It is a matter of shame that for the last four hours, Jharkhand Police is adamant on the insistence of calling the family members to file an FIR even in the cognizable offense of child sexual abuse, neither making the case itself nor making @NCPCR_ a complainant. Whose pressure is it? @HemantSorenJMM," the NCPCR head added.

In Bengaluru Bible row, NCPCR Asks DC, DM For Probe

Meanwhile, in another matter, NCPCR has written to the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru as it received a complaint from Hindu Janajagruti Samithi to seek an inquiry against Bengaluru's Clarence High school on the controversy involving the reading of the Bible. In the letter, NCPCR wrote, "The Commission thereby requests your good offices to initiate an inquiry and take necessary action for the care and protection of these children and it is also further requested that an Action-Taken Report be submitted to the Commission within 07 days of receipt of this letter."

On Saturday, April 23, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi state spokesperson Mohan Gowda alleged that the Clarence High School, located in Bengaluru, is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in the school. However, earlier in the day, while speaking to the media, the Principal of the school, Jaideep George on Monday stated that it is a law-abiding institute and affirmed that the school will not break any law of the land due to its policies.