NCPCR Asks Gehlot Govt To Rethink New Rajasthan Compulsory Registration Of Marriages Bill

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government against the Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was passed in the Assembly recently. The Bill states that information on child marriages must be furnished by their parents within 30 days of the marriage.

The legislation was brought by the Rajasthan government and formed via voice vote amends the 2009 Act on mandatory registration of marriages within 30 days. The latest amendments, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will legitimise child marriages.

The NCPCR said that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2016 prohibited solemnisation of child marriages and constitutes child marriages by a male adult with a girl child an offence under section 10.

"Section 10 of the Act further provides that whoever performs, conducts or abets any child marriage shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to two years," it said.

In the letter, NCPCR says, "The Commission is apprehensive that the enactment of Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 may have a serious impact on the physical, psychological, social and education of minors in the State."

'Rajasthan Govt should be sensitive towards students'

Priyank Kanoonga, the chairperson of the NCPCR, said, "if child rights violation is happening in contradictory to the Child Marriage Act, Juvenile Justice Act and POSCO Act, we will go to court to stop its implementation."

"The state government should be sensitive toward the children and NCPCR requests the lawmakers of Rajasthan to rethink," NCPCR head added.

Why is the 2021 Bill on Compulsory Registration of Marriages controversial?

The amendments allow the government to appoint Additional District Marriage Registration Officer (ADMRO) and block MRO to register marriages in addition to DMROs, who are allowed to register marriages. Further, the new legislation states that parents or guardians of a bride under 18 and a bridegroom under 21 shall be responsible to submit a memorandum within 30 days of marriage to the Registrar.

The Opposition is also against the legislation. When the bill was presented in the state assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House. Congress has argued that all marriages should be registered, whether one is minor or not.