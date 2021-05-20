NCPCR Asks ICMR For Protocols To Treat COVID-positive Children & Preparation For 3rd Wave

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday requesting him to share the guidelines & protocols for the treatment & management of COVID positive children. The letter to the ICMR's D-G comes as there is an increase in the number of younger people affected by the second wave of COVID along with experts' predictions of a third wave possibly affecting children.

In its letter to Dr Balram Bhargava, the NCPCR sought the protocols developed for the management and treatment of children who have tested COVID positive and additional guidelines developed by ICMR for the clinical management and prevention of COVID in view of the third wave of the pandemic. NCPCR further stated that it would share these guidelines with the State Commissions (SCPCR).

NCPCR asks ICMR for protocols developed for treating COVID affected children

COVAXIN gets DCGI's nod for Phase 2 & 3 trials on children

The Government of India on Tuesday announced that the second and the third phase of the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years will begin in the next 10 to 12 days. The announcement came a couple of days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), gave its nod for trials.

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health of Niti Aayog while addressing the media earlier in the day, confirmed the news. "COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days, " he said.

The trial will take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. The indigenous vaccine trials, which was recommended by the SEC of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children.

Phase-1 trials

Recently in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, BBL founder Dr. Krishna Ella spoke about Covaxin's phase-1 trials on kids. He said, "We just got permission from Drugs Controller General to conduct trials on 2-18 years. It might take 3-4 months to complete the trials." Apart from Covaxin, Pfizer's vaccine has already been approved for children between 12 to 15 years of age. Talking about inoculating children, he said, "Many countries want our vaccine (COVAXIN), including the US. The reason is that this is the only vaccine that can be given to children. The safety pattern is so good that it can be given from a two-year-old child to an 18-year-old as well. Many children carry the virus and they don't show symptoms. They meet their grandparents and infect them. I think young age kids should be vaccinated at the earliest."

