NCPCR Asks MP DGP To Take Action Against Cong MLA For '15 Yrs Reproductive Age' Remark 

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma's controversial remarks on minor girls to Madhya Pradesh DGP for 'appropriate action' after the neta failed to respond to the Commission. Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma sparked controversy after he claimed that girls attain the ability to reproduce at the age of 15, while he was targetting MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter's proposal to increase the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years in te state. Taking cognizance of Sajjan Singh's failure to respond to the Commission despite being asked to do so in two days, the NCPCR forwarded the matter to MP DGP directing him to take the necessary action.

Earlier, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said, "Sajjan Verma is an MLA. He has been a parliamentarian, a responsible person. People follow him. And such a statement from him is not only condemnable but it's a crime. We have sent him a notice demanding explanation and I will meet the Madhya Pradesh speaker and apprise him of the issue."

'Is CM Shivraj a doctor or a scientist?'

"'15 saal ke baad hi bacchi prajnan yogya ho jati hai aisa doctors kahte hai' (Doctors say a girl becomes capable of reproduction after she becomes 15-years-old. Has he (CM Chouhan) become a bigger doctor? So on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21? What's the logic in this?" Verma, a former AICC secretary, said in a press conference. He also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect minor girls". "Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the Chief Minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy," he said.

BJP lashes out

Slamming the Congress party over the remarks of former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the party is proving how much they disrespect women. Referring to former CM Kamal Nath's statement against BJP's Imarti Devi during the recently concluded bypoll campaign, Scindia said that the remarks by various Congress leaders against women are shameful and condemnable. He also added that the statements also show the backward mentality of the 100-years old party. BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said it is not an insult to the chief minister but an insult to women. He added that Sajjan Singh Verma's statement proves that Congress is frustrated after getting out of power and hence making such a shameless statement..

