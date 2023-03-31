NCPCR Head Alleges Being Beaten Up By Bengal Cop During Tiljala Murder Probe, Video Out

Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that he was beaten up by Biswak Mukherjee, a police officer at the Tiljila police station in West Bengal. He claimed that the officers were secretly recording the investigations of the NCPCR. Kanoongo alleged that he was physically assaulted when he protested against the recording.

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station in West Bengal. The policemen @NCPCR_ were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting," Kanoongo tweeted.

पश्चिम बंगाल के तिलजिला थाने में बंगाल पुलिस के अफ़सर बिस्वाक मुखर्जी ने मेरे साथ छीना छपटी व मार पीट की है।

पुलिस के लोग @NCPCR_ की जाँच कार्यवाही की चोरी छिपे रिकॉर्डिंग कर रहे थे।

विरोध करने पर मेरे साथ मार पीट की है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) March 31, 2023

मैं आज मालदा पहुँच गया हूँ,स्कूल के भीतर बलात्कार का शिकार बनी मासूम बच्ची से मिलूँगा उसे न्याय मिले यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए मामले की जाँच भी करूँगा।



कल @MamataOfficial जी की सरकार की पुलिस ने मुझ पर हमला किया परंतु मैं गुंडागर्दी और धमकियों से डरकर रुकूँगा नहीं। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) April 1, 2023

The NCPCR investigation was regarding the murder of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month and was later found dead packed inside a sack at the accused's flat in Tiljala. A 32-year-old man named Alok Kumar Sah has been arrested in the Tiljala murder case.

Widespread protests swept over Kolkata against the state government as locals were angry over the delay in police action to find the minor. The locals even vandalised and torched vehicles blocking the roads in the Tiljala area. As for the accused, he confessed to murdering the child after stalking her for around two weeks. Sources even claimed that he killed her on the advice of a Tantrik. Post-mortem reports revealed that the girl was also sexually harassed.

The NCPCR is said to have finally arrived for investigation after a major roadblock that it faced from Bengal's top child rights body. According to PTI, its request to visit the state for the probe was snubbed by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBPCR) saying the visit was "not necessary" as it already took cognisance. Kanoongo then questioned what is it that the administration is hiding.