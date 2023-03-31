Last Updated:

NCPCR Head Alleges Being Beaten Up By Bengal Cop During Tiljala Murder Probe, Video Out

Priyank Kanoongo alleged that he was beaten up by Biswak Mukherjee, a police officer at Tiljila police station in West Bengal during the NCPCR investigation

Harsh Vardhan

Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that he was beaten up by Biswak Mukherjee, a police officer at the Tiljila police station in West Bengal. He claimed that the officers were secretly recording the investigations of the NCPCR. Kanoongo alleged that he was physically assaulted when he protested against the recording.

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station in West Bengal. The policemen @NCPCR_ were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting," Kanoongo tweeted. 

The NCPCR investigation was regarding the murder of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month and was later found dead packed inside a sack at the accused's flat in Tiljala. A 32-year-old man named Alok Kumar Sah has been arrested in the Tiljala murder case. 

Widespread protests swept over Kolkata against the state government as locals were angry over the delay in police action to find the minor. The locals even vandalised and torched vehicles blocking the roads in the Tiljala area. As for the accused, he confessed to murdering the child after stalking her for around two weeks. Sources even claimed that he killed her on the advice of a Tantrik. Post-mortem reports revealed that the girl was also sexually harassed.

The NCPCR is said to have finally arrived for investigation after a major roadblock that it faced from Bengal's top child rights body. According to PTI, its request to visit the state for the probe was snubbed by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBPCR) saying the visit was "not necessary" as it already took cognisance. Kanoongo then questioned what is it that the administration is hiding. 

