NCPCR Chairperson Hits Out At Twitter Over Lack Of Policy Against Child Pornography

As the microblogging site, Twitter was booked under the POCSO and IT act by Delhi Police following a complaint by the NCPCR, the Child Rights body's Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo spoke to Republic TV. Priyank Kanoongo spoke in length about the complaint that was filed by the NCPCR and said that FIR contains two cases based on the NCPCR findings. Kanoongo stated that the first case includes a man who had posted a picture of a boy on Twitter who was later issued threats. Kanoongo added the child pornography incident happened in 2020.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo speaks to Republic TV

"One man posted some kid's picture on Twitter and after that people issued rape threats to the kid. After our intervention, the FIR was filed. However, Twitter did not give us proper details. Its been more than a year now and when we summoned Twitter, they said that content and user account control is done by Twitter Inc," the NCPCR Chief said "Twitter further added that In India it is represented by Twitter Communications India Private Limited. They said that the two companies are not related to each other." he added

Speaking about the other case, Priyank Kanoongo has revealed that the pornographic content on Twitter had children's reach. There were links to included child pornography, says Priyank Kanoongo. The NCPCR chief added that the POCSO Act protects children. He added that Twitter lied when the NCPCR approached them. Kanoongo stated that Twitter lied which is an offense. When asked about Twitter's response after the complaint against them, the NCPCR Chairperson has hit out and said that Twitter is a 'habitual liar'.

"The law clearly states that children cannot be shown pornography through any medium. This is a crime and when we approached them, they gave us the same reasons that Twitter Inc is an American firm. We also approached the IT Minister for this issue. They gave the same reply to them which was later forwarded to us. However, we found out that in Twitter India, there are two persons who are directors." he added "They are lying. They are habitual liars. When they lied to the commission, its obvious that there are paedophiles on Twitter

'Twitter has no policy against child pornography': Priyank Kanoongo

Responding to Twitter's claims regarding their policy, the NCPCR chief added that the social media platform is lying. NCPCR has therefore maintained that it does not have an idea of any such policy. In addition, he also hit out at Twitter for not following the rules and instead claiming to work with NGOs.

"They want to hide behind the NGOs they fund. In India, there are laws that need to be followed and these laws provide a better environment for children and protect them. When the police investigation started, they again lied," said Kanoongo

The NCPCR Chairman has affirmed that they will take action and complain against issues like child pornography, trafficking and so on. He further opined that children should not use Twitter as it is dangerous for them. He concluded his statement and said that children's accounts should be blocked until Twitter complies with the rules.

Twitter booked under POCSO act and IT act

Following the NCPCR complaint, Twitter was slapped with another FIR. The Delhi Police in its statement said that it has registered a case under POCSO Act and IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing availability of links/ material pertaining to child exploitation.