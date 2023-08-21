NCPCR Chief Slams Maliwal, Kejriwal Over Minor's Rape, Doubts It To Be Case Of Trafficking

NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo has slammed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged rape of a minor girl by a Delhi government official. Kanoongo lashed at Maliwal accusing her of attempting to gain limelight in the backdrop of a shameful act. Not only this, he questioned Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent for more than a week, even after registering FIR in the matter. He even claimed that the incident could be a clear case of trafficking and not an ordinary case.

Talking exclusively to Republic, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo on Monday claimed that the present case of a minor girl being allegedly raped by an official of the Delhi government is not an ordinary case but could be a case of trafficking, which needs to be investigated. He said that it may surface in the investigation that the child was being wrongly used for trafficking.

What interest does it serve to the CM in saving the accused? Asks NCPCR chief

Kanoongo stated, “It could be a case of trafficking. The child was being wrongly used and several officials of the Delhi government are responsible for it. It is very pertinent that the officials get the data of those children, who lose their fathers as it is the Supreme Court’s order. Now, to exploit a child sexually by misusing the data raises a big question on the working procedure of Delhi Government.”

“It is important to notice that the FIR was registered on August 13. The Delhi Government was hiding the entire incident ever since then. When the matter came into the news, the Chief Minister started giving random statements on the incident. We are unable to understand what interest it serves to the CM in saving the accused official,” the NCPCR chief stated.

NCPCR chief calls Swati Maliwal 'Andolanjeevi'

Responding over DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s accusation that the Delhi Police is purposely stopping her from meeting the victim’s family, Priyank Kanoongo termed her an ‘Andolanjeevi’. He stated, “These are ‘Andolanjeevi’ people. The first thing to take into consideration is the matter doesn’t pertain to the jurisdiction of Swati Maliwal. POCSO’s section 44 explains that such matters will be monitored by state and national child commissions. Secondly, I have been told unofficially that the State Child Commission has already met the victim and prepared a report on it. Then, why is the dharna being done just to be on television? The CM needs to clarify, is there no division of work areas in Delhi. All the division of work to various departments and agencies is only to ensure that the system runs smoothly. But, we don’t know how Kejriwal ji reviews the work in Delhi. State Child Commission doesn’t work, Women Commission is encroaching, the CM needs to answer.”

Maliwal stages dharna, the victim's mother asks to respect their privacy

Meanwhile, the DCW on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi police and the Delhi Government over the alleged rape of the minor by a Delhi Government official. Not only this, DCW chief Swati Maliwal was staging a dharna at the hospital, where the minor victim has been admitted. She alleged that the Delhi police are not letting her meet the victim and her family. Amid her allegations against the police, the mother of the victim issued a statement citing that her daughter has recorded her statement before the magistrate and now they don’t want to talk to anyone. The victim’s mother also urged her to respect her privacy.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, an official of the Delhi Government and his wife, who is accused of giving the victim pills to ensure that she undergoes an abortion during her pregnancy. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.