NCPCR Chief Slams Rahul Gandhi For Twitter Post, Says He Has Violated 'rule Of Law'

After Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet consisting of sensitive information on the family of the Delhi rape victim was taken down by Twitter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo took up the matter with the Delhi police. While speaking to Republic TV, the NCPCR Chief slammed Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim's family through his post and added that anyone violating rule of law will face strict charges. Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a photo on Twitter of him meeting the family of a rape victim.

The NCPCR Chief talked about Twitter laws as well as the action that the commission has planned to initiate against Rahul Gandhi.

"According to the intermediary status of Twitter, they should start an investigation. However we have not received any response from Twitter but they have taken down the Tweet after commission complained regarding it. No one has the right to violate rule of law in the country and if someone violates the law especially when they are related to children then the commission will take strict action," added NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo.

While explaining the process of registering the complaint after the Congress leader posted the picture, the NCPCR Chief added that the commission took the matter to a group that is especially for Dalits. Currently, the child rights' body is waiting for a response from both the Delhi Police and Twitter, following which an FIR might also get registered against Rahul Gandhi, added Kanoongo.

Twitter removes Rahul Gandhi's post

The microblogging website Twitter on Friday removed Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet revealing the victim's identity in the reported rape and murder case of a minor in Delhi. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle had posted a picture of his meeting with family members of the Delhi Cantt minor girl who was reportedly raped and killed in a heinous incident. The congress leader went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without blurring out the identities of the victim's family. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Rahul Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO act.