NCPCR Chief Takes Cognizance Of Hyderabad Sexual Assault, Sends Notice To Telangana Govt

Taking cognizance of the horrific incident being reported from Hyderabad, where a 4-yer-old kindergarten student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the school principal's driver in Banjara Hills, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the state government should be proactive to stop such cases. "Not only the state government, but school authorities are also accountable to look into such cases," the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said.

Taking cognizance of the issue, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the incident occurred due to negligence of the state government and that authorities should be proactive to stop such cases.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoonga blamed the Telangana government for such cases. "It is the failure of the Telangana government. We instructed the government officials to audit the security. Students are not safe even in school buses in the state. We instructed officials to conduct safety audits on the premises of every school. We ordered them to conduct police verification of staff. However, we did not get any positive response from the Telangana government," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoonga said.

“This is not the first incident, Earlier in Bhopal, a school bus driver was accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. Telangana government officials need to be more alert and proactive. The state government should notify school management guidelines,” Priyank Kanoongo said.

NCPCR chief further asserted that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will send notice to the Telangana government regarding the matter.

#BREAKING | 4-year-old sexually assaulted allegedly by school Principal's driver in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills; driver arrested, remand copy reveals horrific details - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/WTh5A2D5Ut — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

4-year-old kindergarten student sexually assaulted

Republic TV earned that the incident came to light after the victim girl's parents questioned her about her changed behaviour. The girl often cried and complained of pain in her leg and other body parts. The girl then opened up to her mother and shared the shocking details of the culprit Rajani Kumar who has been reportedly harassing her for over 3 months.

Confronting the school principal, the furious parents of the victim trashed the driver at the school premises. The parents were seen crying and arguing with the principal questioning how could school authorities let such a heinous act take place on the premises. The parents filed a complaint at Banjara hills police station and alleged that the driver was molesting their daughter for over 2 months and everything happened with the school principal's consent.

As per the remand copy, the accused used to take the girl to an isolated digital classroom, remove her clothes, touch her private parts and harass her. As the driver was close to the principal he was given a free hand.

#BREAKING | Hyderabad rape horror: 4-year-old sexually assaulted allegedly by the driver of a school Principal at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad; driver arrested. Family demands justice. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/6yIUZ2FEVh — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

The driver -- Rajani Kumar has been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and Sections 376 AB (punishment of rape under 12 years). While the school principal has been taken to 14-day judicial custody and booked under Section 21 of the POCSO Act ( Punishment for failure to report or record a case).