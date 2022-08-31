NCPCR Chief To Visit Ankita's Kin In Dumka On Sept 4 As CWC Demands POCSO Against Accused

After Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharkhand's Dumka district said that the class 12 student who died days after being set on fire by a man was a minor, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo will visit the district on September 4-5 to take stock of the status of the concerned matter.

Notably, the NCPCR on Tuesday tweeted, "The victim, who died after being set ablaze to death by pouring petrol in Jharkhand's Dumka district, has been reported to be minor, NCPCR will reach Dumka and investigate."

BJP delegation to visit Dumka

A BJP delegation including Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey and Kapil Mishra will be visiting Dumka today, August 31, to meet the victim's family. Sharing the video about his visit to Dumka, Kapil Mishra said, “From all over the world, about 2,500 people collected Rs 27 lakh. We will initiate giving this money to the victim's father." Slamming the Hemant Soren government in the state for not providing proper treatment to the deceased, he said, "The government of Jharkhand is under several questions."

CWC rejects police claims, says deceased is minor

Notably, earlier, the Jharkhand police claimed that the deceased girl was an adult, however, the CWC in Jharkhand's Dumka district said that the victim who died after being set on fire by a man was a minor, and demanded action against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The CWC committee said the deceased girl was around 16 years old as per the class 10 board examination marksheet and not an adult as claimed by the police. Notably, a four-member CWC team led by Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar met the victim's family on Monday and procured her marksheet. The CWC demanded the police include sections under the POCSO act in the FIR against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Commission for Women also took cognizance of the Jharkhand immolation killing case and wrote to the Jharkhand Police chief, calling for a fair investigation into the matter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “We have asked for action and a detailed report as the accused is already arrested. It is a very sad incident. Discussion should be taken as early as possible. You can’t force anyone to marry forcefully. We have asked DGP for a report of action taken.”

Girl burnt to death by man for refusing his proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka

The incident was reported in Dumka town on Tuesday, August 23. The girl was allegedly set on fire by accused Shahrukh in a case of unrequited love.

A Class 12 student had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. Police said the girl was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her wounds during treatment at RIMS.