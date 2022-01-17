NCPCR Files Report On COVID Orphans; 1.47 Lakh Children Have Lost Parents Since April 2020

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has released a status report based on the 'Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care'. The child protection agency has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 1,47,492 children have lost their parents since April 1, 2020. The tally includes children who have lost either their mother or father or both due to COVID-19 and related reasons.

The data was collected and provided in a Suo Motu matter on children in need of care and protection due to the pandemic. The NCPCR informed that the data was based on information uploaded by states and Union Territories on its 'Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care'. The portal took the last reading on January 11, 2022.

Furthermore, the child protection commission also showed an enhanced breakdown of the status of children in need of care and protection. According to data, the list included 10,094 orphans, 1,36,910 children who lost either parent and 488 abandoned children. Out of the 1,47,492 children, 76,508 are boys, 70,980 are girls and four are transgender. The data provided further breaks down the list based on age group and states they belong to.

“That it is most humbly reiterated that the data of children uploaded on the 'Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care' by the States/UTs comprises of both categories of children, wherein the child has lost both or either of the parent to COVID-19 disease or otherwise from April 2020 onwards”, the affidavit filed through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi said.

Maximum COVID orphans under the age group of eight to 13 years

According to data, the maximum number of children are between the age group of eight to 13 years with 59,010, followed by 26,080 under ages four to seven years. There are 22,763 children under the age group of 14 to 15 years and 22,626 children under the age group of 16 to 18 years. According to the commission, the maximum number of children are with their single parent -1,25,205, while 11,272 children are with family members and another 8,450 with guardians. The remaining currently stay at shelter homes, children’s homes and hostels.

According to the data, Odisha has the most number of children in need of protection at 24,405, followed by Maharashtra (19,623), Gujarat (14,770) and Tamil Nadu (11,014), followed by other states. The commission further informed that it is in plans to track and resolve the protection needs of all such children.

Image: PTI/ ANI