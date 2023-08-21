NCPCR Flags SC Order Violation In Rehabilation Of Minor Raped By Delhi Govt Official

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Monday flagged a violation of the Supreme Court order and said that details of the minor, allegedly raped by a government official, are not available on the Baalswaraj Portal. He added that the Delhi Government is unaware of the victim's name.

"According to our information, the father of the victim died in April 2020. At that time, it was the order of the Supreme Court that details of any minor whose parents have died should be uploaded on the Baalswaraj Portal. Later, Child Welfare Committee will decide where the child will stay and how rehabilitation will take place, as per the apex court order."

Kanoongo affirmed that NCPCR was unable to reach the CWC for seeking details of the minor girl. "We are trying to reach out to CWC. We have asked the Delhi government about the name of the victim, but they are uninformed. This is a violation of the SC order and a lapse of government procedures." He asked why the victim was living with her father's friend and not her biological mother.

He added that NCPCR will issue a notice to the Delhi Police for immediate and stringent action against the accused, said to be a government official of Delhi’s Women and Child Development Department. "We will issue a notice to the Delhi Police today (August 21) afternoon on the minor's alleged rape case," Kanoongo said.

Govt official accused of raping minor

The government official has been accused of allegedly raping her friend's 17-year-old daughter multiple times. The minor girl lost her father in a road accident on October 1, 2020. The accused allegedly raped the girl multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. The Delhi Police registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B and 34.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the senior government official for allegedly raping his friend's 17-year-old daughter. The chief minister has sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.