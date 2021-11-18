NCPCR Hails SC For Overruling Bombay HC's ‘skin-to-skin Contact' Order; 'Children's Win'

After the Supreme Court set aside the 'No skin-to-skin contact order of the Bombay High Court, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday dubbed it as the victory of the children and child workers in India. The Bombay High Court had ruled in January that groping a minor's breasts without skin-to-skin contact cannot be deemed as sexual assault. Quashing the ruling of the Bombay High Court, the Apex Court held that the main ingredient of Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 is 'sexual intent' and not 'skin-to-skin contact'.

NCPCR hails Supreme Court for keeping aside Bombay HC order

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo speaking about the ruling of the Bombay High Court said, "The decision of the Bombay High Court was an injustice to the child workers and children of the country, and at that time the government of Maharashtra failed. We kept writing to the government, outlining that they have failed in presenting the side of the victim. When an incident of this kind occurs with a child, it is the responsibility of the government to present his/her case before the court."

"POCSO Act is one of the most stringent Acts in the world which provides protection to the children from being abused. The most important aspect of this act is that the burden of proof is on the accused, and not on the victim. This means that whatever the children say is taken to be the truth, and the burden thereafter falls on the accused to prove otherwise. So, when a ruling like that of Bombay HC comes, it makes futile all the work done by agencies like NCPCR. I am, however, happy that the Supreme Court has kept aside the ruling," the NCPCR chief added.

NCW 'appreciates and welcomes' Supreme Court order

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) which was a party to the petition filed by Attorney General Venugopal, welcomed the verdict and appreciated the observations made by the top court. Speaking to Republic TV, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "I appreciate and welcome the Supreme Court's judgment. The NCW was also a part of the petition, filed by AG Venugopal. We found that the judgment of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC totally atrocious. I am happy that the SC saw that the judgment was trash and ruled out that even the intent of the person who touches a child wrongly should be taken into account."