NCPCR Issues Summons To BYJU's CEO Over Allegation Of Malpractices In 'selling Courses'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned EdTech BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations that the company is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses.

The apex child rights body has asked Raveendran to appear in person on December 23 over the alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of BYJU's courses for students. Notably, the NCPCR took action based on reports that BYJU's sales team indulged in malpractices to lure parents to buy courses for their children.

"The Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU’S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR said in a statement, ANI reported.

NCPCR summons BYJU's CEO over allegation of malpractice

The report further alleged that the EdTech company has been actively tricking customers into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if customers wished to do so, the statement added.

"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents/children into entering loan-based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," the NCPCR said.

The child rights commission asked BYJU's CEO to appear in person before it on December 23 along with the legal and relevant documents to explain the discrepancies in relation to the matter concerned.

The NCPCR said that if BYJU's CEO Raveendran fails to comply with the order without a lawful excuse, he "will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule l2 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908”.

