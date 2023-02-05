NCPCR Lauds Assam's Child Marriage Crackdown; 'Other States Should Take Similar Steps'

After the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government launched a major state-wide crackdown on child marriages, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo appreciated the Assam's government initiative against adults involved in child marriages. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo asserted that the commission also expects other states to take similar steps.

Speaking to media persons, Priyank Kanoongo said that the All India United Democratic Front's statement that the Assam government didn't frame rules is 'foolish'. "Political parties should be sensitive in cases of children. Child Marriage Act & POCSO Act are central Acts, Assam Govt does not need to make separate rules if they are okay with model rules. I do not understand how silly people give political statements," the NCPCR chief added.

Assam Govt's crackdown on child marriages

On Friday, the Assam Police arrested 2,000 people from across the state for allegedly marrying girls below 18, and booked them under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 23 announced that the state government would launch a state-wide drive against child marriages. The Minister said that men who married girls below 14 would be booked under the POCSO Act, and those marrying girls between 14 and 18 years would be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

On Saturday, women staged a massive protest in front of a police station in Assam's Dhubri district against the state government's action against child marriage. Women demanded the release of their respective husbands and sons who were arrested by the police in connection with cases related to child marriage. Forced resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the women who gathered in front of the Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district to stage a protest.

Notably, Assam police have so far arrested 2258 persons across the state in connection with cases related to child marriage.