NCPCR Pulls Up Delhi's AAP Govt For Ad Featuring Kids Over Breach Of Juvenile Justice Act

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR|) pulled up the Delhi government on Thursday over a promotional video featuring minor school children. The Commission has said the advertisement violated COVID-19 protocol, endangering the lives of children, who are yet to be immunized against the virus.

The NCPCR argued that the video shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks not maintaining social distancing. A complaint in this regard was registered by the national convener of Odisha-based Kalinga Rights Forum.

"The Commission has received a complaint from National Convener, Kalinga Rights Forum, Odisha sharing therewith a YouTube video link; in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen in a promotional video. The said promotional video involves a large gathering of school children shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintain social distancing amidst the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic which is a violation of COVID protocols issued by the Government of India and also endangering the lives of minor school children of Delhi," the Commission wrote in its letter to Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Commission noted that these videos are in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and COVID-19 pandemic protocol guidelines issued by the Government of India. Therefore, it has accordingly taken cognizance in this matter under Section 13(1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005.

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an Action Taken Report be shared with the Commission within seven days," it added.

Delhi COVID-19 scenario

So far, Delhi has reported a total of 14,39,283 COVID-19 cases, of which 31 fresh cases were recorded on Wednesday. The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the viral disease so far in October. Last month, five people succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi. Of the total 14,39,283 infections, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to viral fever stands at 25,089 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,01,891 people in the city were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 60,661 who received the second dose of the vaccine. The total number of beneficiaries who have been inoculated against the viral disease is 1,92,91,072, including 66,60,598 people who have received both doses of the vaccine.

