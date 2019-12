National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asks for probe into rape and murder of a second standard school child in Beas Punjab. The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy inside the school last week, following which he was booked and taken into custody. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had earlier said that she approached NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo to ensure that a fair be initiated against the school management.