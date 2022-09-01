NCPCR Says Owaisi 'misleading Muslims' Over UP Madrassas Survey; Refutes Article 30 Remark

Amid the Uttar Pradesh government's order to conduct a survey of the unrecognised Madrassas in the state, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has lashed out at All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for terming it as a move to ‘harass Muslims’. He said, “Owaisi is lying, misleading the Muslims and playing with the rights of the children.”

Kanoongo referred to the right to education for children saying, “Article 21 of the constitution, which provides the right to education to children clearly says education is the fundamental right of the children in the age bracket of 6-14. The government has passed a Right to Education (RTE) law in 2010. Children studying out of the purview of RoE are out-of-school, hence the Article 30-argument will not stand in the case of child rights.” Earlier in the day, Owaisi said that the Madrassas don’t take any grant from the government and thus the survey is a violation of Article 30 of the constitution.

Govt (UP) has every right to go, ask about conditions of children& reengage them in the education system... our report shows that over 1.10cr children are studying in unmapped & unrecognized Madrassas: Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights pic.twitter.com/YAUSZCh4ty — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

NCPCR survey

According to a country-wide survey conducted by the NCPCR, Kanoongo said, “Currently in India, there are over 1 Crore 10 lakh students studying in unrecognised and unmapped Madrassas, thus they are out of the purview of the RTE and thus out of school.'' “The government is the custodian of their rights. In order to do counting of the out-of-school students, we will have to visit the Madrassas,” the NCPCR chairperson further said.

Owaisi cites Article 30

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the survey will violate the constitution’s Article 30. Moreover, he further justified his ‘Mini-NRC’ comment and said that similar to the NRC, the survey information will be used against the people who have been surveyed.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Hyderabad MP said, "These madrassas don't take any grant from the government. This is a clear violation of Article 30. How can you stop a madrassa from running? Why the same is not done for Vidya mandir, Shishu mandir or even private schools and UP government schools? This is a targeted survey."

