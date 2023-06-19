NCPCR Seeks Action On Use Of Children In Junagadh Communal Violence, Writes To Police

Taking strong objection to the alleged use of children in the Junagadh violence on June 16, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday (June 18) sent a missive to the Junagadh Superintendent of Police to begin a probe and take necessary action. The investigation should be done under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, said NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

"It has been learned through media reports that children have been used by criminals in stone-pelting and communal violence in Junagadh, Gujarat when police went to remove an illegal encroachment. In this regard, instructions are being given to the police to take action under the JJ Act against the criminals who use children in illegal work so that a message goes through strict action and the tradition of shielding children in violence can be ended," tweeted Kanoongo.

Action Taken Report to be submitted within 7 days

The letter asked the Junagadh SP for an Action Taken Report (ATR) to be submitted to the commission within seven days of the receipt of the letter. "Through the said video, it is evident that many minor children have been seen stone pelting and are further seen to the mob. In view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is a prima facie contravention of Section 83(2) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code, 1860. An Action Taken Report to be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of this," it added.

One person was killed and several others were injured in violent protests that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh on Friday (June 16) night when the Municipal Corporation officials served a demolition notice to an illegal mosque. It triggered a high-octane drama and more than 500 people gathered around the religious place. Stones were pelted, vehicles were torched, and cops were left injured in the violent protest.

Junagadh SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty while commenting on the matter, said, "A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within 5 days. Around 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday. The police were convincing them not to block the road."