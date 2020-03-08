Child Rights Panel Seeks Explanation From MP Board Over 'Azad Kashmir' Question In Exam

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the Madhya Pradesh education board for asking Class X students about 'Azad Kashmir' in a social science paper held recently in the state. According to reports, the matter was brought into NCPCR's notice through Twitter and various other social media network following which the child rights commission took cognizance of the issue.

Read: Student Found Hanging In UP Hostel, Suicide Note Indicates He Was Depressed After Board Exam

Huge blunder by MP state board

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a statement where it said, "The social science paper of P-915 High School, Examination (Regular)-2020 question no. 4 and question no. 26 refers to "Azad Kashmir". In question No. 26 children have been asked to indicate "Azad Kashmir" on the map of India. Such kinds of questions are potentially misleading which can negatively influence the minds of children, since "Azad Kashmir" is not a constitutionally approved phrase/term. Also, usage of such terms in examination paper by Madhya Pradesh State Board is viewed as an endorsement of such term/phrase which is not in consonance with the Constitution of India."

Read: Netizen Apologises To CBSE For Spreading Fake News Of Board Exam Paper Leak; Deletes Posts

The NCPCR's statement further urged the state board of Madhya Pradesh to inform the commission if such phrases are part of the curriculum and syllabus taught to children in schools. If yes, the commission asked the state board to share a copy of the same with them. And if no, the commission asked the state board to explain how the term/phrase 'Azad Kashmir' came into the question paper of class 10th board examination.

Read: Coronavirus: CBSE To Allow Students To Carry Masks, Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

In another incident, the Kerala state Public Service Commission (KPSC) was embroiled in controversy for allegedly copying questions of the Pakistan civil service exam. According to reports, the recently concluded PSC exam in Kerala had questions from Pakistan civil service exam held in 2001. It was alleged that six questions in the Kerala PSC exam were copied from the Pakistan civil service exam.

Read: HC Asks Govt, Police To Ensure Security At Centres Till Board Exams Are Over In Northeast Delhi

Image Credit: ANI

