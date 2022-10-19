NCPCR Summons Amazon India Head Over Funding Org Allegedly Engaged In ‘unlawful Practices’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Amazon India head Amit Agarwal to answer over the company's purported funding to 'All India Mission' in its alleged unlawful practices. Accordingly, the child rights protection agency has asked Agarwal to appear before it at 15.30 hours on November 1. The complaint was filed by NGO Social Justice Forum of Arunachal Pradesh.

Significantly, even after allegedly sending repeated reminders, the e-commerce player has not replied to the complaint filed over funding ‘All India Mission’.

An NCPCR notice sent to Amazon India cited the social media handles and website of the All India Mission and stated the organisation was allegedly engaged in conversion activities and many people have already been converted by them, “It has been mentioned in the complaint that the said organisation has more than 100 orphanages across India. As per the complaint, the website and social media pages of the said organisation clearly state that they aim to convert the people in India and also claim that they have already converted many people in India already especially in North East India and Jharkhand,” stated the NCPCR notice to Amazon India.

The NCPCR had on September 14 written to Amazon India regarding the complaint filed against it over ‘funding all India mission in its unlawful practices’, according to the letter of the summons. Following the complaint, NCPCR also communicated to Amazon India and asked it to ‘furnish certain details about All India Mission and other orphanages funded by Amazon India’.

The company was then further asked to submit an action taken report within 7 days. However after no reply was received, a reminder was sent on the date September 30. Again, no answer was received from the e-commerce player. Thus NCPCR under section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act 2005 summoned the Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India, Amit Agarwal to appear in person before the commission, on November 1, 15.30 hours along with the action taken report and also submit the reasons for the delay in the submission of the same.

IMAGE: @AMIT AGARWAL - TWITTER