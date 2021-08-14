NCPCR Summons Facebook India Head For Failing To Take Down Rahul Gandhi's Contentious Post

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Facebook officials on Tuesday for not responding to its notice flagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post, in which he allegedly revealed the identity of a nine-year-old who was "raped and murdered" in Delhi Cantt last week.

Facebook Inc, which owns the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram, was earlier sent a notice seeking action against Rahul Gandhi's account for posting a video of the affected family, revealing their identity, which is against the law. "However, no reply/action taken report has been received by you," the commission said in its follow-up letter.

The NCPCR has now asked Facebook India Trust & Safety head, Satya Yadav, to appear at 5 pm on Tuesday in person at its office in Delhi's Janpath or through video conferencing along with the details of the action taken.

The country's top child rights body had asked Facebook to take appropriate action against Gandhi's Instagram profile over the alleged violation of provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Indian Penal Code, and demanded that the video should be taken down.

On August 4, the NCPCR had written to Twitter, seeking action against the handle of Rahul Gandhi for posting the photo of the rape victim's family. Rahul Gandhi's account was temporarily blocked following the complaint. Justifying its action, Twitter said that Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the girl's family was against its policy, rules, and the Indian judiciary. The Congress leader's account has now been restored.

Rahul Gandhi's post stirs controversy

Gandhi last week met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch". Later, he shared a picture of his meeting with the girl's parents and tweeted in Hindi, "Parents' tears are saying only one thing their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

The girl died under mysterious circumstances after she went to fetch water from a cooler at a crematorium in the Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi. The girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body forcibly cremated by the priest who falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the girl's parents, staged a protest near the site of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

