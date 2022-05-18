NCPCR Summons Twitter's Top Official Over Comedian's Doctored Video Of PM Modi In Berlin

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Twitter India's communications director to appear before it on May 18 for failing to take action against a stand-up comedian.

The matter relates to a doctored video of a minor, who was captured singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

In the video, PM was seen keenly listening to the boy and snapping his fingers as the 7-year-old sang, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat, Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat." After the boy finished the song, PM Modi praised him saying “Waah, Badhiya."

Take a look at the original video.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

A comedian shared the video of Modi's interaction with the child in Germany but replaced the song with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain".

Child Rights Commission seeks action against comedian's Twitter

The NCPCR sought immediate removal of the video. The Commission, in a letter to Twitter's grievance officer, said a complaint was received by it regarding the "doctored" video of a minor singing a patriotic song to further his own political agendas.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, the Commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being," it said.

The NCPCR said the video should be taken off the platform immediately and appropriate action should be taken against the comedian's official account for posting such content.

The father of the boy in Berlin had also lashed out at the comedian, saying "keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics and try to work on your poor jokes."

Reacting to the furor, the comedian claimed that the doctored video was in the public domain and posted by a news organization.

"The joke is not on your son. While you enjoy your son singing for his motherland to the most popular son (PM), there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country too," he tweeted after the controversy.

In another post, he said the NCPCR had sought action against him for posting what he called a "meme".