NCPCR To Scrutinise Controversial Rajasthan Compulsory Registration Of Marriages Bill 2021

On September 18, the country's apex child right's body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that it would examine the amendments passed by the Rajasthan Assembly in an act on mandatory registration of marriages, including the controversial registration of child marriages and 'do the needful to protect the interest of children'. The confirmation comes to the fore amid uproar on the Rajasthan Assembly passing the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Bill, 2021.

The legislation brought about by the CM Gehlot-led government and formed via voice vote aims to amend the 2009 Act on compulsory registration of marriages within 30 days of the marriage. The latest amendments, according to Opposition BJP's claims, will legitimise child marriages. The Opposition has argued that the clause empowers parents or guardians of underage girls and boys to register the marriage will, and legalise child marriage for all purposes.

'NCPCR is custodian of rights of children in India'

Priyank Kanoonga, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, told ANI that being the custodian of the rights of the children in the country, "It is NCRCP's mandatory obligation to look that no child rights are violated."

"Through media reports, we have received news of Rajasthan assembly passing a new bill that speaks of child victimisation and commission stands against it. We are knowing studying the legal aspect and will initiate action as per the advice of our legal experts," he said.

NCPCR is the official custodian of juveniles through the Child Marriage Act, Juvenile Justice Act and POSCO Act.

"If child rights violation is happening in contradictory to the Child Marriage Act, Juvenile Justice Act and POSCO Act, we will go to court to stop its implementation," Kanoongo said.

"The state government should be sensitive toward the children and NCPCR requests the lawmakers of Rajasthan to rethink," NCPCR head added.

Why is Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Bill 2021 controversial?

As per the new amendment, the government can appoint Additional District Marriage Registration Officer (DMRO) and Block MRO to register marriages in addition to the existing DMROs who were allowed to register marriages. Moreover, the new law states that the parents or guardians of a bridegroom who is under 21 and a bride who is under 18 shall be responsible to submit the memorandum within a period of 30 days from the date of solemnisation of the marriage to the Registrar. In the 2009 act, the same clause was mentioned with the age mentioned as 21 years for both boys and girls, as per reports. The law also allows a widow or a widower, or their children, parents or kin to register their marriage within 30 days of their death.

Image: PTI/ANI