NCPCR To Take Action In Case Of Indigo Barring Child With Special Needs

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday took cognisance of IndiGo airlines barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport, and said appropriate action will be taken.

The airline barred the specially-abled child from boarding the flight on Saturday as he was in "a state of panic". Aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "An incident of misbehavior with a specially-abled child by staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action."

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents also decided to not take the flight.