NCPCR Urges Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Reconsider Bill On Registration Of Marriages

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now written to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to reconsider the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The commission, through a letter, has urged the CM to revise the provisions of the bill that was passed by the Assembly last week. The commission pointed out that the bill could pose a serious impact on the physical, psychological, social and education of minors in the state.

In a letter dated September 24, child rights body chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has asked Gehlot to reconsider the bill. The commission had earlier written to governor Kalraj Mishra and Gehlot raising concern over the bill. The bill was passed on September 18 in the Rajasthan assembly amid a walkout by Opposition members. The Bill states that information on child marriages must be furnished by their parents within 30 days of the marriage. The legislation was brought by the Rajasthan government and formed via voice vote amends the 2009 Act on mandatory registration of marriages within 30 days. The opposition strongly opposed the bill. The latest amendments, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will legitimise child marriages.

The NCPCR said that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2016 prohibited solemnisation of child marriages and constitutes child marriages by a male adult with a girl child an offence under section 10. In the letter, NCPCR says, "The Commission is apprehensive that the enactment of Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 may have a serious impact on the physical, psychological, social and education of minors in the State." The commission also pointed out that the provisions in the bill could undermine the growth of female students in the state.

Why is the 2021 Bill on Compulsory Registration of Marriages controversial?

The amendments allow the government to appoint Additional District Marriage Registration Officer (ADMRO) and block MRO to register marriages in addition to DMROs, who are allowed to register marriages. Further, the new legislation states that parents or guardians of a bride under 18 and a bridegroom under 21 shall be responsible to submit a memorandum within 30 days of marriage to the Registrar.

The Opposition is also against the legislation. When the bill was presented in the state assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House. Congress has argued that all marriages should be registered, whether one is minor or not.

