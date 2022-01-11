NCPCR Writes To Delhi Govt Over Mohalla Clinics' Medical Apathy; Seeks Report In 5 Days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the Delhi government over Mohalla Clinics' medical negligence in the national capital. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo requested to take necessary action against the errant officers and submit a factual report in all cases within five days. This comes after Mohalla clinic prescribed the dextromethorphan syrup to a minor girl which later resulted in a toddler falling seriously ill.

NCPCR Writes to Delhi Govt over Mohalla Clinics' medical negligence

"The Commission has taken cognizance under section 13 (1)(j) of CPCR act, 2005 of a media report dated January 9, 2022, regarding a case of dextromethorphan poisoning after a Mohalla clinic prescribed the dextromethorphan syrup to a minor girl resulting the toddler becoming seriously ill. The toddler's parents rushed her to Kalawati Saran hospital where she was put on a ventilator after suffering a respiratory failure. However, the toddler is in now stable condition," NCPCR Chief wrote in his letter.

The Child commission's Chairperson also mentioned other similar incidents in the letter and requested the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government to take necessary action against the errant officers.

"In view of the seriousness of such matter of medical negligence by Mohalla clinics of Delhi Government thereby putting the life of the children in danger. The Commission requested your good office to look into the matter urgently for immediate remedial measures and to take necessary action against the errant officers and submit a factual report in all cases within five days," the letter added.

3 Kids die due to medication at Mohalla clinic

Earlier this month, three children died at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital in New Delhi due to drug poisoning after consuming the cough suppressant allegedly prescribed by Mohalla Clinic doctors, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an inquiry into the matter. According to officials, the Centre-run Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital reported 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six from June 29 to November 21. Most of the children complained of respiratory depression. The three children who died had come in a bad shape," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.

Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain said the city government has terminated the services of three doctors over the deaths of children. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident and the guilty won't be spared.

(With ANI Inputs)