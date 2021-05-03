NCPCR Writes To States, UTs Over Issue Of Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

Amid the crisis of COVID-19 and its storm-like outbreak in India, there is another sensitive issue that has been addressed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The activist group has written a letter to all the state and Union Territory (UT) authorities over the issue of the death of both the parents due to the COVID-19 virus.

The commission has requested to address such complaints to NCPCR through-

email- cp.ncpcr@nic.in

Phone call on 011-23478250

Share the information to the respective state commission of the said state and Union Territory

NCPCR said that they have been made aware of instances where it has been seen that many NGOs are advertising about the children who have become orphans after losing both their parents to COVID-19. The action comes at a time when the mortality rate of the country due to COVID-19 is increasing uncontrollably and crossing records every day.

"It maybe noted that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protections of children) Act, 2015 provides for the procedure to be followed for children who have lost their family support and have become a child in need of care and protection," the letter mentioned.

The procedure under the JJ Act, 2015 ensures that the child is provided with all the minimum standards of care and the rights of such child are upheld and protected.

Child helpline number 1098 can help

The commission also said that if any such complaints are received by any individual or NGO then child helpline number 1098 can also be reached out and the child will have to appear in front of the Child Welfare Committee of the district.

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

(Inputs from ANI)