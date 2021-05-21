NCPCR Writes To States, UTs Over Welfare Of Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) has written to state and union territory health departments, requesting information on newborn intensive care units (NICUs), paediatric intensive care units (PICUs), and special newborn care units (SNCUs) in the affected states/UTs. The NCPCR demanded that a nodal officer be assigned to provide data about health facilities for children in the concerned States/UTs in a letter sent on Thursday to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of all States and UTs.

NCPCR writes to states and UTs

NCPCR wrote its letter to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of all States and UTs. It read, "The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting slightly a greater number of younger people. Doctors have confirmed that even newborns and infants are testing COVID-19 positive, though their condition remains under control and rarely turns fatal. The third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country and according to experts, it will affect children too."

Health facilities for children

It added, "Keeping in view, the high risk involved for infants and children in the upcoming third wave of COVID-19, NCPCR has developed a format to collect information on the functioning of NICUs/ PICUs and SNCUs from the states/UTs. For this, all the states and UTs, Health and Family Welfare Departments are requested to assign a nodal officer, who would be responsible for providing data of the state on the form."

The NCPCR stated that this information will help the commission ensure that facilities are better implemented and that each state's and UT's NICUs, PICUs, and SNCUs are strengthened. NCPCR noted in its letter, "Kindly ensure that the requisite information is duly filled and verified in the attached form shall reach the Commission within seven days of the date of receipt of the letter."

Also, on Thursday, the NCPCR wrote to the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava, requesting that he share the guidelines and protocols for the care and management of COVID positive children. The letter to the ICMR's D-G comes as the number of younger people impacted by COVID's second wave rises, and experts expect a third wave involving kids.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: @NCPR_/Twitter/RepresentativeImage