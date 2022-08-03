NCP's Ajit Pawar Urges Maha Govt To Provide Immediate Assistance To Rain-affected Farmers

Due to incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, excessive destruction of agricultural land has been reported from Marathwada and Vidarbha. Following this, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday demanded that the two-man government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provide immediate assistance to farmers from Marathwada and Vidarbha whose croplands are damaged owing to heavy rains.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said, “Marathwada and Vidarbha regions received excessive downpours in mid-July and due to which, the fertile layer of soil has been washed away."

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday evening met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss farmers' plight due to heavy rains and floods in various areas of the state.

Ajit Pawar said, “Today, we met the Governor and discussed the losses faced by farmers due to extreme rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra. Around 125 people died and many animals were drowned in Marathwada and Vidarbha. They didn’t get any help from the government. We request the Governor to provide them help.”

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader said, "A demand was made to the Governor to provide immediate assistance of Rs 75 thousand per hectare and Rs 1.5 lakh per hectare to bring the farmers out of the crisis in Maharashtra."

“Several farmers will not be able to till their land for the next couple of days because of the loss of fertile layer. The state should make some provisions for such farmers,” the NCP leader Ajit Pawar further said.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar added, “Cash crops like soybean and cotton were destroyed in Marathwada and Vidarbha, and farmers have lost almost everything. If farmers need to carry out another round of sowing, the state should provide seeds that take less time to grow. Such measures can ease the farmers’ woes.”

“The rains have also damaged supporting infrastructure such as drip irrigation material, wells, power transformers, roads connecting to major cities and even killed cattle. The state needs to change some rules and provide financial assistance to such farmers,” the former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Central Maharashtra to receive below normal rainfall in August: IMD

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday informed that several areas of Maharashtra might receive high rainfall during the second half of the August-September monsoon season.

"Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report below normal rainfall in August as per the model forecast. A few isolated parts are likely to receive normal rainfall in August," the Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.