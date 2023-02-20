NCP's Chief Sharad Pawar In Sync With HM Amit Shah's Views On Cooperative Sector

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), agreed with Home Minister Amit Shah’s views that the cooperative sector in the country should introspect in order to improve its system.

The NCP Chief said that he does not have any differences with Home Minister Shah.

“Yesterday, Amit Shah was in the Cooperative Council, which was inaugurated by me on the day before yesterday[Friday]. We have no differences on the issues raised by him, our policy issues were discussed, and the ones raised by him [Amit Shah’s] seemed appropriate,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar while talking to ANI.

Notably, the NCP leader was referring to Amit Shah's remarks made at an event in Maharashtra, where he discussed the decline of cooperative sugar mills there and the emergence of private ones.

“I will talk about Maharashtra since I am in Maharashtra. There were 202 cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra. Today, the number is down to 101. There were 22 private sugar mills in the state, but this has now gone up to 93. They ate up our (cooperative) space. The cooperative sector needs to introspect on why this is happening,” Shah said during his Pune visit.

Shah had also stated that the central government would give the cooperative industry in the nation its full support, but that the latter would need to reflect on its operations in order to make improvements.

“As far as credit societies, urban banks and district cooperative banks are concerned, a lot needs to be done. We had a series of meetings with the Reserve Bank of India and I can say about the issues that were brought before me here on this platform, we will ensure all these institutions do not face any injustice,” he said.

Bow and arrow issue a separate topic: Pawar

Sharad Pawar further described the ongoing 'bow and arrow' controversy in Maharashtra as a 'separate topic'.

“I do not want to say anything about the issue of bow and arrow that is going on at present, that is a separate topic. I had already put my views on that the day before yesterday,” said Pawar.