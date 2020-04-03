NCP's Majeed Memon Issues Pragmatic Analysis Of PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Covid Appeal

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Friday weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the citizens to light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus, and held that the message was more spiritual and less practical. He also mentioned that people were expecting new directives from this address of PM Modi amid the 21 days lockdown.

Memon said, "The honourable Prime Minister has a brief address to the nation this morning. There were expectations and people thought that probably new directives will be coming to fight coronavirus pandemic. But PM unusually spoke for a very short period of time and he has only suggested that on April 5, Sunday sharp at 9 pm all Indians must put off the lights and take candles and stand up for nine minutes. According to me its a kind of encouragement for people to come together and fight the pandemic. I think this suggestion is more spiritual and less practical."

"It is not going to in any way practically enhance or improve our position in this fight against the coronavirus. In any case, we welcome the PM's endeavour but we also thought that the PM will speak about the difficulties confronted by people during the past nine days as the lockdown was imposed and some remedial measures to. Particularly in the matter of migrant labourers, availability of essentials or treatment towards the doctors. But then, unfortunately, the PM did not speak on it, still, the PM's address is welcome and we appreciate that the PM is conscious about the concern of the people and hope he will guide us to fight the pandemic successfully. Jai hind!" he added.

PM's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

India is on the ninth day of its 21-day lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases has been gradually rising every single day causing worry to every citizen of the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,088 active coronavirus positive cases in India. While 56 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

