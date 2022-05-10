NCP's Memon Welcomes Centre's Move On Sedition Law; Stresses 'No Arrest Should Be Made...'

Lawyer & Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon has welcomed the decision taken by the BJP-ruled Centre to 're-examine and reconsider' provisions of the country's Sedition law. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, the NCP leader said that the move will "prevent the abuse of the authority by anyone on the state or at the Central level." He further stressed that there should be no arrest made under Section 124 A of IPC till the Sedition law is being reviewed.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior lawyer Majeed Memon said, "I look at this Sedition law not from a political angle, but from a legal perspective and as an officer of the court. If anyone, including the Centre, is abusing the law, that abuse has to be registered. And for that purpose, we have found that in the last few years, they have been too often resorting too in invoking Section 124A of IPC. A number of people, journalists, activists, lawyers, and others have become victims of this Section as it was wrongly applied."

"Therefore, now that the SC has said that till the law is being reviewed and reconsidered by the larger bench or the SC or the Centre itself under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maybe this law may not survive. This law may be wholely repealed, and therefore till then, there should be no arrest made under Section 124 A. I think it's a very good step and that would certainly prevent the abuse of the authority by anyone on the state level or at the Central level," he added.

Centre commits to 're-examining' Sedition in SC

In a huge step by the Prime Minister, the Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and avered that it will 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law. In its affidavit, the Centre has underlined that Sedition, which has been analysed by the Supreme Court in the Constitution Bench judgment of Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, has 'divergent views' expressed in the public domain by various jurists, academicians, intellectuals, and citizens in general.

The affidavit has been filed by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India. "The GoI being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124 A of the IPC," the Centre said in its reply.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, on Tuesday, heard arguments on pleas challenging the Sedition law. The bench noted PM Modi's intervention in the affidavit and sought to know how long it would take to 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of law. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that it requires reconsideration at the level of the executive as sovereignty and integrity of the Nation are involved. The SC asked the Centre to complete the task of reconsideration of Sedition law in 3 to 4 months. The Centre has been asked to respond by Wednesday on what is to happen to the Sedition cases that are pending and future cases till any revision happens.