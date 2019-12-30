The Debate
NCP's Nawab Malik On Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

General News

NCP's Nawab Malik discloses some details regarding the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai |

NCP's Nawab Malik gave some details regarding the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. He stated that from NCP's side, Sharad Pawar would announce his names and CM Uddhav Thackeray would then choose the names. 

Here are the list of likely ministers (as per sources).

NCP - Ajit Pawar (Home), Dhananjay Munde (Finance & planning ), Jayant Patil (Irrigation), Chagan Bhujbal (Rural development), Jitendra Awhad (Social justice ), Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Dutta Barne, Aditi Tatkare.

Congress - KC Padavi, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar or Yashomati Thakur, Satej Patil or Vishwajeet Kadam, Ameen Patel or Naseem Khan, Varsha Gaikwad or Pranita Shinde.

Published:
