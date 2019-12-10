NCP Leader Supriya Sule Objects Citizenship Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party leader and the newly appointed MP Supriya Sule raised an objection against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Loka Sabha on Monday. Amidst the high drama in the lower House, Supriya Sule claimed that the bill will be struck down in the Supreme Court. Saying that the spirit of our democracy is equality, she mentioned Article 14 &15 and said that she is not convinced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Supriya Sule, NCP on #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Lok Sabha: Entire ethos of our democracy is equality and talking about Article 14&15, I am not convinced by Home Minister, it will be struck down in Supreme Court. I request him to rethink of it and please withdraw the bill. pic.twitter.com/Z8POt0vk2y — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. Earlier in the day, contending the Bill, the Telangana MP equated it to the Nazi's Nuremberg Race Law, moreover, compared Amit Shah to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

What is Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

