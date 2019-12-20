NCR Authorities Issue Pamphlets, Urge People To Not Pay Heed To Rumours On Social Media

District authorities of the National Capital Region (NCR) and other regions including that of Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, have asked the locals to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours regarding the new Citizenship Act that are being circulated on various social media platforms. The authorities of Ghaziabad and Noida have distributed pamphlets as an attempt to tackle rumours about the newly-enacted CAA that are making rounds on various social media platforms.

The pamphlets are to inform people about the objectives of the new Citizenship Act and how will it not take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country. The pamphlets also say that the Citizenship Act will grant Indian citizenship to minorities who face religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. It also stated that there has been no official announcement about the implementation of a nationwide National Register of Citizens. The pamphlets also appeal to the citizens to maintain mutual brotherhood and social harmony.

Bengaluru City Police appeals to people to not focus on rumours

The Gurugram Police informed that they are monitoring those who are spreading rumours. "Keeping in mind the current situation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Gurugram Police is keeping an eye on the people spreading rumours on social media about the new law," it said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) has also appealed to people to not pay attention to any rumours and false information that is being circulated on social media. The City Police also took to their official Social Media handle and informed people about the monitoring of provocative posts on social media.

Dear citizens, We are watching & storing every provoke posts, Please beware of spreading hatred for you own good. #144crpc — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 20, 2019

Delhi protests

Meanwhile, in Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by police, it is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

