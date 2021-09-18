NCRB Releases Data Of Crime Cases In 2020, Kidnapping Cases See Drop In India

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday released its data report for the year 2020. The NCRB report has highlighted crimes like kidnapping, crime against women, human trafficking, stalking, assault on women, crimes and assault against scheduled tribes and economic offenses. Apart from the states, the data also highlights crimes in different cities. The data states that kidnapping and abduction cases in major states saw a decline in 2020 as compared to 2018. However, some states still reported increasing kidnapping cases. The state with the highest number of kidnapping and abduction cases is West Bengal with over 79.33 percent increase.

After West Bengal, the states which saw an increase in kidnapping and abduction are Telangana and Rajasthan with 13.59 percent and 7.32 percent respectively. These states were followed by Odisha and Kerala, with the latter having the least increase of 3.37 percent.

Major states which saw a decrease in kidnapping and abduction

As for the major states which saw a decrease in kidnapping and abduction cases, Haryana tops the list as it saw a 41.20 per cent decrease in the mentioned crime. After Haryana, kidnapping and abduction decreased by almost 40.52 per cent in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 as compared to 2018. The data further indicates that crimes decreased in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

Crime against women

The NCRB data on crime against women includes both IPC and SLL crimes that occurred in 2020. Odisha tops the list of major states where crime against women increased. The state saw an increase of 25.72 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2018, followed by Rajasthan where it increased by 23.93 per cent and West Bengal with growth of 19.89 per cent. The other two major states which are included by NCRB under this list are Tamil Nadu and Telangana with an increase by 13.88 per cent and 11.01 per cent respectively.

The states where the crime against women decreased include Uttar Pradesh where it decreased by 16.92 per cent followed by Chhattisgarh with 14 per cent. Other states where crime against women decreased include Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana with 11.41 per cent, 9.98 per cent and 9.26 per cent respectively.

IPC Crimes against Women (Human Trafficking)

The NCRB data has listed the number of cases of crimes against women that fall under the IPC, mainly human trafficking. The state which tops the list for maximum cases of human trafficking is Maharashtra where 116 cases were recorded. In addition, Kerala reported 72 cases while Assam reported 66 cases. The other two states are Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with 64 and 56 cases.

Top five states with IPC crimes - stalking

According to the data, Maharashtra has the maximum number of stalking cases as the data clearly mentions that 2,013 stalking cases were reported. Telangana recorded 1,436 cases of stalking followed by Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with 956, 949 and 432 cases respectively.

Top five states with assault on women cases

In this list, Odisha has topped yet again with 7,533 cases of assault on women. In addition, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have recorded over 6,869 and 4485 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Moreover, Kerala tops the list of crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes with 26.8 per cent. In addition, Rajasthan has a rate of 20.3 per cent when it comes to crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes. After Rajasthan, the other states include Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Economic Offences data

The NCRB 2020 data also lists the number of economic offenses in major states. As per the data, Rajasthan recorded 18,528 cases of economic offences. Apart from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh recorded 16,708 cases followed by Telangana - 12,985, Maharashtra - 12,453 and Assam - 9,884.

Crime rate of economic offences in major states

As for the crime rate in other major states, the 2020 data states that Telangana's economic offences rate has been recorded 34.6 per cent, Assam - 28.4 per cent, Kerala - 25.8 per cent, Rajasthan - 23.6 per cent and Haryana with 23.2 per cent. The economic offences increased in 2020 as compared to 2018 by over 65.45 per cent in Kerala, 24.98 per cent in Telangana. Moreover, it also increased by 24.86 per cent in Odisha, 18.14 per cent in Haryana and 15.36 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.